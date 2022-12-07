Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Utica man killed in head-on car crash
Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
WKTV
Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
WKTV
Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church
ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find...
cnyhomepage.com
Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. Don't be fooled by his looks and his changes in hair styles. The above photos are of the same person and yes, he's wanted by police in Oneida.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
WKTV
Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
cnyhomepage.com
Whitestown PD seeking info on missing teenager
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitestown Police Department is attempting to locate a missing teenager and asking the public for help. 16-year-old Kayla Gonsalves was last seen at the House of Good Shepherd on Friday, December 2nd wearing a blue jacket with a grey hoodie and grey pants. Police...
WKTV
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
whcuradio.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
