ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week, Augusta coming in at No. 6

By Stacker
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiUie_0jaxSiax00

(Stacker) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends.

That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly.

The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA .

ALSO ON WJBF: 37 Scholarships given to nurses to help further their education

Though prices are coming down from record-setting summer highs, they’ll remain elevated over last year’s prices meaning that Americans can expect the most expensive travel season in 10 years, according to a recent report from Gasbuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia. Gas prices are as of December 1.

The state gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Georgia by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.99
– Week change: -$0.07 (-2.4%)
– Year change: $-0.22 (+-6.8%)
– Gas tax: $0.28 per gallon (#25 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.87
– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.0%)
– Year change: +$1.36 (+38.6%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/15/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia
#1. Savannah: $3.04
#2. Brunswick: $3.04
#3. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.03
#4. Atlanta: $3.02
#5. Macon: $2.99
#6. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $2.95
#7. Valdosta: $2.95
#8. Athens: $2.94
#9. Dalton: $2.92
#10. Rome: $2.91
#11. Columbus (GA only): $2.91
#12. Albany: $2.87
#13. Gainesville: $2.86
#14. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.86
#15. Warner Robins: $2.83

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $5.19
#2. California: $4.86
#3. Nevada: $4.56

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $2.82
#2. Oklahoma: $2.94
#3. Arkansas: $2.96

ALSO ON WJBF: Give blood, get stuff: American Red Cross giving incentives to blood donors

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia’s motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1 cents […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash blocks one lane at Columbia and Washington Roads

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia and Washington Roads. According to Dispatch the call came in at 6:16 Friday morning. Only minor injuries reported. Motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia senator wants to ban TikTok in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator announced a plan to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and “personal devices used to access sensitive government systems.”. Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31), Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, plans to...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free

The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
GEORGIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy