Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain is back Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight, but no rain is expected until after midnight for central Arkansas. North Arkansas could see some showers earlier. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by 7pm and stay that way through the majority over the overnight hours. It will be just shy of 50°F by sunrise with a light easterly wind.
BREAKING: East Texas May See a Tornado Outbreak on Tuesday
There is something that you don't see very often in the latest long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma...and it's not a good thing. Take a look at this forecast map for Tuesday, December 13. The brown shaded patch represents an area where there is a 30% chance...
Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
ArkLaTex gas prices among lowest in U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we near the end of the year, many are traveling to spend time with their families. Those in the ArkLaTex may spend less on the road, as gas prices are currently lower here than the most of the country!. The national average is sitting at...
Arkansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — The saying "it takes a team" has proven to be true for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Strike Team. “[There are] 90 members or so of the strike team,” said ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker. “A collection of people, primarily maintenance workers statewide, who their primary...
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Election day for run-off voting begins; poll opening, closing times
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s the information you need before going to the polls in Louisiana. On Dec. 10, the polls in Louisiana will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. What to know:. Voters can...
Arkansas records flu surge in the past week
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 AHSAA Class 3A and 4A champions are crowned
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Arkansas food pantries prepare to stock up for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thanksgiving has come and gone— and so has the food on the shelves inside The Watersheds pantry. “It is a great need that's out there. Not only do we have to do we want to feed people for Thanksgiving and Christmas time, but we have to feed them after Christmas,” said Fred Hokes, Director of Employment Services.
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
15 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas, totaling 45 this season
ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Dec. 7, 15 new deaths were confirmed related to the flu, including one pediatric death. The total has now risen to 45 people in Arkansas who have died from flu-related symptoms since the beginning...
Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign receives grant in time for the holidays
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance received a grant for their No Kid Hungry campaign just in time for the holidays. The Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign works to ensure that no child in the state goes without food, even during school breaks. The Arkansas Hunger...
