Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus

It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County

Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2023 will be a difficult year for the city

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced Thursday afternoon she would retire from the district, after a tenure defined by remote learning amid the pandemic and a brief teachers’ labor strike.  In Dixon’s first interview since her statement Thursday, she told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall on Friday morning that the decision […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

