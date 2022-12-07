Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
Governor DeWine Appoints Three County Residents To Positions On State Boards And Commissions
Three Delaware Countians have been appointed to statewide positions by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Meredith L. Reffey of Delaware has been appointed to the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board for a term beginning Dec. 1, 2022 and continuing at the pleasure of the governor. The Governor’s Executive Workforce Board engages...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year. Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus
It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
WLWT 5
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. ODNR officers are certified peace officers who are required to enforce all laws and statutes of...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
wosu.org
Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County
Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
crawfordcountynow.com
2023 will be a difficult year for the city
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
And then there were two: Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District is on the verge of naming a new superintendent. On Friday, the district announced it has narrowed down the search for a new district leader from five to two: Final interviews for both Reed and Tiller will be held Monday, Dec. 12, during a school board […]
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced Thursday afternoon she would retire from the district, after a tenure defined by remote learning amid the pandemic and a brief teachers’ labor strike. In Dixon’s first interview since her statement Thursday, she told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall on Friday morning that the decision […]
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio music venue robbed of equipment, alcohol worth $17,000
On Tuesday morning, Papillons got a call from Double Happiness’ sound manager, who arrived at the venue’s entrance on the 400 block of South Front Street after a neighbor informed them the door was ajar.
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
