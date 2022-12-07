Read full article on original website
DeKalb Cooperative Extension accepting applications for DeKalb County Mobile Farmers Market stops
DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is calling for applications for Fresh on DeK, the DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market stops for 2023. Communities, businesses, or organizations can apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop.The application deadline is Friday, Jan.27, 2023. Launched in May 2015, Fresh on DeK has raised...
DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Dec. 15
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at. https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. AGENDA. Adoption of Agenda. Administrative Items. Approval of the...
