Suspects stole from PV, Scott, police allege
Two Davenport suspects who were riding bikes face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole items from a high school and a college. Katie Hutchison, 35, and Jennifer Simpkins, 37, each face two charges of third-degree burglary, a charge of second-degree theft, and a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Bettendorf man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim’s car and stalking them. Carl Steven Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with Stalking and Stalking – Unauthorized use of GPS early Saturday morning. According to court records, on December 5 the victim located an AirTag sitting […]
Trial date set for Davenport man accused of murdering, kidnapping 10-year-old girl in 2020
A Thursday pretrial hearing determined that the trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 will begin on Aug. 8. The murder trial of Henry Dinkins, 50, will take place in Linn County. His next status hearing is scheduled for July 18 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to online court records.
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
Man found deceased following domestic disturbance
A Muscatine man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The male had allegedly been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation
An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
Whiteside County K9 unit tracks down burglary suspect following pursuit Thursday morning
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A burglary suspect was caught in Whiteside County after a police pursuit thanks to the efforts of a K9 unit, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at about 8:10 a.m., deputies were on a routine patrol...
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
