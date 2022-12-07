ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspects stole from PV, Scott, police allege

Two Davenport suspects who were riding bikes face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole items from a high school and a college. Katie Hutchison, 35, and Jennifer Simpkins, 37, each face two charges of third-degree burglary, a charge of second-degree theft, and a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Bettendorf man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim’s car and stalking them. Carl Steven Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with Stalking and Stalking – Unauthorized use of GPS early Saturday morning. According to court records, on December 5 the victim located an AirTag sitting […]
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration

Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County

(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man

WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges

The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
VIOLA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death

A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car

An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation

An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank

A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Parking-spot argument leads to arrests

An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

