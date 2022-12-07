Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?.
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest.
Kentucky awarded $5.8 million ‘Internet for All’ funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky will receive a federal "Internet for All" grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and...
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal "Internet for All" grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
OP-ED: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
Kentucky unemployment benefits cut in half starting in January, other changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overhaul of Kentucky's unemployment system goes into effect next month, with benefits being cut nearly in half. But opinion is divided on whether the result will be positive. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks -- or...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?
In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is "blowing a huge hole in KY's revenue stream.". But, others argue that...
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. "Through my staff's diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners," Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page...
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky's nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
