Mahoning County, OH

Recount continues for Mahoning County commissioner’s race

By Jennifer Rodriguez, Kristy Regula
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One race remains undecided from the November election because it was very close.

We’re following the recount in the race for Mahoning County commissioner.

Close to 90,000 ballots were cast in the race between Carol Righetti and Geno DeFabio. Wednesday, the Board of Elections finished the recount by hand and the results were the same as on election day. Now, they will go through the scanner over the next several days.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti said we need to follow along with the process. First News will as well, and let you know what happens.

A special meeting will be held next Wednesday.

