Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive outlawing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Republican leader directed state education officials to restrict schools from requiring COVID-19 inoculations for enrollment.
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
Oklahoma becomes latest state to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined a growing list of governors in announcing a TikTok ban on state-owned devices Thursday. Like other governors, Stitt warned of possible national and cybersecurity threats from the Chinese-owned social media app. “Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue...
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
KVUE
Texas lawmaker files resolution to place constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment addressing reproductive care. The resolution would limit the Texas Legislature's ability to pass laws prohibiting abortion, with an amendment to the state constitution. HJR 56 was submitted on Nov. 29 and states...
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
California’s $1.2 billion Capitol renovation violated state environmental laws, court says
The state did not provide the public with an accurate description of the project, justices ruled.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from being used by Texas employees, agencies
Abbott says that TikTok is harvesting user data through the app.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Calls for Reversal of 2021 Change in Washington’s ‘Three Strikes’ Law
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement this week demanding a 2021 change in state law be reversed, arguing the change will allow a Clark County child-murderer to go free. “At a time when the statewide annual murder count is at an all-time high and aggravated assaults in Washington...
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
Comments / 0