Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate section on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents. Licenses are $20 per dog — but the order form says $40, which is incorrect. License season is...
WYTV.com
2 apply for prosecutor opening after Gains’ retirement
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two have applied to the Mahoning County Democratic Party to fill the remainder of the term of the retiring Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains. Gina DeGenova and Brad Gessner will be the two candidates considered when the party’s central committee meets Jan. 7. The...
WYTV.com
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
WYTV.com
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
WYTV.com
House burns to ground, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire. It happened on West Market Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When responders got there, the house was fully burnt to the ground. The fire was put out and a...
WYTV.com
Former US Attorney’s sanction hearing set
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September. According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s...
WYTV.com
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merrissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
WYTV.com
Firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m. When the First News crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the occupied home but no flames. Nobody was found inside...
WYTV.com
Hundreds visit Warren for 2nd Hometown Holiday celebration
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration. It was from 4-8 p.m. Those young and young at heart braved damp conditions to indulge in a little holiday cheer. “I like the songs that they’re singing,”...
WYTV.com
Flames consume house in Poland; several departments respond
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning. It happened on the 2900 block of Howell Drive after a house breezeway caught on fire around 5 a.m. “Because of the time of year, we are...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant who was charged with dereliction of duty after having been on paid administrative leave for more than a year has been fired. Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler. According to a letter addressed to...
WYTV.com
Train hits car on Youngstown’s North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police were on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night. It happened on Andrews Avenue and Valley Street on Youngstown’s North Side. According to YPD, the car was not occupied when it was hit. Police are...
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
WYTV.com
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday. It happened at about 1 p.m. on State Route 626 between Route 164 and Route 165. State Route 626 was closed Thursday afternoon in the area of the accident so crews could...
WYTV.com
Tressel looks back on career at last YSU Board of Trustees meeting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the date of Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel’s retirement draws nearer, he took some time to look back on his career at the Friday board of trustees meeting. Fellow trustees shook Tressel’s hand after their final meeting of the year and the...
WYTV.com
Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show. Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays. Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each...
WYTV.com
Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
WYTV.com
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member. According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital. Reports state the...
WYTV.com
Youngstown State University unveils Watson Team Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday afternoon, what used to be an empty space at Youngstown State University now has new life. The new Watson Team Center opened on campus, taking over the old Youngstown Plant Shop and converting it into a large space where students can design, create and then ultimately build their various projects for national and international competitions.
WYTV.com
Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
Comments / 0