Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 'Family Man' Found Dead Using A Fake NameStill UnsolvedRock Hill, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Related
Judge allows State DOT to do preliminary work on I-81 project, but not construction
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice who paused all work pertaining to the I-81 project has amended his ruling to allow the State DOT to continue planning for construction. Justice Gerard Neri said the DOT “may undertake engineering, design, contract review, respond to questions, ensure that bonding and insurance requirements are met, […]
Federal government joins investigation into Williamsport transit grants
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In March of 2021, Newswatch 16 broke the story about the State Attorney General's investigation into the city of Williamsport's alleged misappropriation of transit funds from 2009 to 2019. Now, the city confirms that the federal government has joined the investigation. "The Federal Transit Administration has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
Dutchess Legislature approves $25M for stadium, votes down school program, in 2023 budget
The Dutchess County Legislature passed a 2023 county budget Thursday that includes a $25 million amendment to pay for improvements to Dutchess Stadium. The funding would fulfill an obligation tied to a 25-year rental agreement signed with the Hudson Valley Renegades in June 2021, but goes against the Democrat county comptroller's recommendation to table to amendment until January and was passed amid dispute from some Democrat legislators. ...
Board Members Mull Survey on Town Meeting Access
Are residents deterred from participating in Town Meeting? Are there changes that could encourage more attendance?. The Select Board is considering a survey exploring that topic – if the price is right. Board Chair Emily Mitchell raised the idea near the close of Monday’s board meeting. She acknowledged that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lawmakers shift $25 million from fund balance to Dutchess Stadium for improvements
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Republican majority of the Dutchess County Legislature approved moving $25 million from the general fund balance to the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The idea was presented at a previous meeting and the GOP majority pulled the resolution to do...
Comments / 0