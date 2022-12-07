ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blooming Grove, NY

News Channel 34

Judge allows State DOT to do preliminary work on I-81 project, but not construction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice who paused all work pertaining to the I-81 project has amended his ruling to allow the State DOT to continue planning for construction. Justice Gerard Neri said the DOT “may undertake engineering, design, contract review, respond to questions, ensure that bonding and insurance requirements are met, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
KINGSTON, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Dutchess Legislature approves $25M for stadium, votes down school program, in 2023 budget

The Dutchess County Legislature passed a 2023 county budget Thursday that includes a $25 million amendment to pay for improvements to Dutchess Stadium. The funding would fulfill an obligation tied to a 25-year rental agreement signed with the Hudson Valley Renegades in June 2021, but goes against the Democrat county comptroller's recommendation to table to amendment until January and was passed amid dispute from some Democrat legislators. ...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The Bedford Citizen

Board Members Mull Survey on Town Meeting Access

Are residents deterred from participating in Town Meeting? Are there changes that could encourage more attendance?. The Select Board is considering a survey exploring that topic – if the price is right. Board Chair Emily Mitchell raised the idea near the close of Monday’s board meeting. She acknowledged that...
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY

