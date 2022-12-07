ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets

Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Wichita State gets hot from three-point range, blows past Longwood, 81-63

Longwood jumped out to an early 17-8 lead, but Wichita State went crazy from three thereafter, connecting on 13 from long-range to key an 81-63 victory on Saturday. The Shockers (5-4, KenPom: 84) connected on six of its final eight threes to close out the first half to go into the break up by a 43-29 margin.
WICHITA, KS
WTKR

Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
HAMPTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LYNCHBURG, VA
DC News Now

VHSL State Final Preview: Madison vs. Freedom

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state final in football. The Warhawks come in on an eleven-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles come in 14-0 and the heavy favorites. Jake Rohm previewed the match up with Washington Post reporter Spencer […]
MADISON, VA
NBC 29 News

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
STAUNTON, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students made his first in-person appearance in court Thursday, as a judge set a date for a hearing when witnesses will testify about the shootings on a bus carrying students back to campus from a field trip last month. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit. He sat quietly as his public defender, a prosecutor and Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 30. If the judge decides after hearing from witnesses that the state has enough evidence to establish probable cause that Jones committed the killings, he’ll send the case to a grand jury. Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley told the judge that the state plans to call a large number of witnesses. Jones has not yet entered a plea, and Public Defender Liz Murtagh declined to comment.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

