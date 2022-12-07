Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia in Line for No. 1 AP Ranking After Houston and Texas Losses
With losses to No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas, UVA could be No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday for the first time since 2018
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets
Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 3 men’s basketball gets revenge on James Madison Tuesday night in Charlottesville
No. 3 Virginia hosted James Madison Tuesday night in Charlottesville in what wound up being a very tight game. However, the Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) were able to remain unbeaten as they took down the Dukes (7-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) 55-50. Virginia was eager to defeat James Madison, as the...
Virginia Football Hosting Multiple Transfer Portal Targets This Weekend
A couple of UVA's top targets in the transfer portal are in Charlottesville this weekend
Augusta Free Press
Report: Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about head coaching job
Former UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about the open job there, but is now no longer in the running, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mendenhall stepped down last December after six seasons at Virginia. Mendenhall was 36-38 at UVA, building from a 2-10 season in...
WSLS
Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
WDBJ7.com
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation. The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer...
Augusta Free Press
Wichita State gets hot from three-point range, blows past Longwood, 81-63
Longwood jumped out to an early 17-8 lead, but Wichita State went crazy from three thereafter, connecting on 13 from long-range to key an 81-63 victory on Saturday. The Shockers (5-4, KenPom: 84) connected on six of its final eight threes to close out the first half to go into the break up by a 43-29 margin.
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
WTKR
Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown
LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
Lynchburg, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Phoebus High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Dinwiddie High School football team will have a game with Kettle Run High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
Augusta Free Press
Appomattox: Virginia MetalFab expanding to new facility, creating 130 new jobs
Virginia MetalFab is investing $9 million to expand to a larger facility in the Town of Appomattox, an investment that will create 130 new jobs for the Lynchburg-Appomattox-Farmville region. “On behalf of the citizens of the Town of Appomattox, I am thankful to the owners of Virginia MetalFab for moving...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
VHSL State Final Preview: Madison vs. Freedom
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state final in football. The Warhawks come in on an eleven-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles come in 14-0 and the heavy favorites. Jake Rohm previewed the match up with Washington Post reporter Spencer […]
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students made his first in-person appearance in court Thursday, as a judge set a date for a hearing when witnesses will testify about the shootings on a bus carrying students back to campus from a field trip last month. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit. He sat quietly as his public defender, a prosecutor and Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 30. If the judge decides after hearing from witnesses that the state has enough evidence to establish probable cause that Jones committed the killings, he’ll send the case to a grand jury. Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley told the judge that the state plans to call a large number of witnesses. Jones has not yet entered a plea, and Public Defender Liz Murtagh declined to comment.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
