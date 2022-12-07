ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan

By Adam Luchies
 3 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan.

The day honors the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives, 1,178 who were wounded, and members of the armed forces who fought alongside them.

December 7 was designated as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by Congress in 1994.

“More than 600,000 Michiganders answered the call to serve in the armed forces in the years immediately following the attack on Peal Harbor,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I’m humbled by the strength of the American spirit and the bravery of the veterans who continue to inspire others to sacrifice for our freedoms.”

“Today, we come together to honor those who were wounded or died at Pearl Harbor and the over 600,000 Michiganders who served our nation in uniform in World War II,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Greatest Generation embodied the best of our national spirit, and today, I am proud to declare December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan to recognize their extraordinary sacrifices to ensure that we could all live freely.”

Lake State
3d ago

Another Whitmer proclamation in Redundancy. Pearl Harbor was already a remeberance day at the Federal Level, it didn't have to be re-declared.

15
Mary Kucharek
2d ago

So stupid...we have remembered it every year without her proclamation!

9
