Great Falls, MT - On December 6, 2022, the Great Falls City Commission approved Ordinance 3252, amending the Official Code of the City of Great Falls pertaining to the administration of the Great Falls Municipal Court. The passing of Ordinance 3252 recognizes the new Charter Amendment that allows for one or more Municipal Court Judges and establishes a dual-court structure that clarifies the appointment/election cycle for a second Municipal Court Judge. Ordinance 3252 goes into effect on January 5, 2023.

