NeighborWorks Great Falls receives $10K from Montana Credit Union
Since its inception, NeighborWorks Great Falls has been committed to building strong neighborhoods and providing first-time homeowners a path toward success.
Great Falls City Commission Approves Code Revisions Allowing for an Additional Municipal Court Judge
Great Falls, MT - On December 6, 2022, the Great Falls City Commission approved Ordinance 3252, amending the Official Code of the City of Great Falls pertaining to the administration of the Great Falls Municipal Court. The passing of Ordinance 3252 recognizes the new Charter Amendment that allows for one or more Municipal Court Judges and establishes a dual-court structure that clarifies the appointment/election cycle for a second Municipal Court Judge. Ordinance 3252 goes into effect on January 5, 2023.
Hoax threats made statewide, including GFPS, local schools operating normally
Great Falls Public Schools said that several schools had received messages on Dec. 9 regarding bomb threats that are “linked to a national hoax.”. GFPS said that the Great Falls Police Department and other law enforcement entities believe there’s no threat to local schools at this time and all school activities are operating normally.
Organizations in Great Falls receiving part of the City’s ARPA funds
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Organizations in the Electric City are receiving funds from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Great Falls City Commission approved a recommendation to fund fourteen submissions to local businesses using $2,884,557.00 of the ARPA funds allocated to the City. The following projects...
Health department proposing increased fees for certain plan reviews, licenses, inspections
The Cascade County City-County Board of Health voted unanimously during their Dec. 7 meeting to increase environmental health fees. The environmental health division of the City-County Health Department doesn’t generate much revenue and has limitations on which services they can charge for at the county level, according to staff.
Great Falls PD responded to two separate incidents at Great Falls High School Friday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police were called to Great Falls High School for a report of a student who was heard saying he had a weapon on him. The incident was reported to a staff member, and the school resource officer was able to identify the student using video surveillance, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
City considering contract for GFFR station upgrades
During their Dec. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will consider a $248,000 contract for design upgrades at all Great Falls Fire Rescue stations. City staff have been working with Cushing Terrell to review the current conditions and future needs of the four fire stations. GFFR identified the need to update the...
12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Volunteering
It’s another of the 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer and while I’m far behind, didn’t want to let this one slip by. It’s a great time to volunteer, or learn about volunteer needs throughout the community and get involved throughout the year. Here’s a few...
Great Falls family left homeless after fire
A house fire in Great Falls on Thursday, December 8, 2022, has left a family displaced, but fortunately no people were injured.
2022 Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner canceled
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner has been canceled this year, it would have been it's 30th year. The decision to cancel the dinner didn't come easy, but after a number of scheduling conflicts, the dinner was passed on to Inge Buccholz. But with just 3...
Highgate Senior Living features Christmas Crafts
Tables filled with Christmas crafts made by staff, residents, and family members are surrounded by Christmas music and decorations
Marijuana Tax Revenue For Great Falls – Commissioner Rick Tryon
On Election Day a few weeks ago Cascade County voters voted to approve a 3% local option tax on recreational adult use marijuana sales countywide. On the same ballot, Great Falls voters approved commercial marijuana activities, weed shops etc., within Great Falls city limits. In light of those decisions by...
The 8 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Great Falls, Montana
Straddling the mighty Missouri River, Great Falls offers visitors a taste of the true Montana experience. Primarily a gateway to natural wonders and outdoor adventures, Great Falls is the perfect base point for travelers who want to experience the vast untouched Big Sky landscape and learn about the transformative historic events that took place there.
