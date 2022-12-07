ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper

Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
Digital Collegian

Wisconsin takes down Penn State women's volleyball in NCAA Tournament after comeback attempt falls short

Penn State’s march through Madison was cut short as Wisconsin handled the comeback effort. While playing in front of one of the toughest environments in the country, the blue and white struggled to get momentum at the net, despite strong back row play. The Nittany Lions’ season came to end in the third round of the NCAA Tournament 3-2.
