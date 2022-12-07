Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper
Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
Digital Collegian
What is Penn State football's biggest need as prospects enter the transfer portal? | The 1-0 Podcast
As anticipation builds for a Penn State Rose Bowl, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle dive into expectations for Penn State football at the Jan. 2 game against Utah. December will be a busy month for the Nittany Lions, with the transfer portal having been...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball takes down No. 17 Illinois on the road for first ranked win of season
Penn State had the lead in the first half and rode it to the buzzer behind a flurry of 3-pointers to beat No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions upset the Illini 74-59 to pick up their first ranked win of the season against its first ranked opponent. Penn State struggled...
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men's hockey fails to capitalize on shot advantage in road loss to No. 19 Notre Dame
Despite a last-second effort, it was too little, too late for Penn State. The trend continued in Game 2 for the blue and white on Saturday, as it was unable to earn the series sweep over Notre Dame, losing 5-3 despite outpacing the home team 50-22 in shots. To open...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football, men's basketball player Titcus Pettigrew named head high school football coach
Former Penn State defensive back Titcus Pettigrew's career on the gridiron isn't over quite yet. Pettigrew was named the fourth head coach of the Bolingbrook High School football team in Illinois. The former defensive back played at Penn State for three years, as a receiver in his first year and...
Digital Collegian
‘The suit just gives me powers’ | Penn State Nittany Lion reflects on his time as the mascot, impact on others
To be the Nittany Lion at Penn State, one might think lots of experience is necessary. But for Michael McDermott, who recently revealed himself as the Nittany Lion, he said his high school didn’t have a mascot. McDermott (senior-psychology), who started his career as the mascot in 2020, said...
Digital Collegian
Wisconsin takes down Penn State women's volleyball in NCAA Tournament after comeback attempt falls short
Penn State’s march through Madison was cut short as Wisconsin handled the comeback effort. While playing in front of one of the toughest environments in the country, the blue and white struggled to get momentum at the net, despite strong back row play. The Nittany Lions’ season came to end in the third round of the NCAA Tournament 3-2.
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey’s Liam Souliere’s ‘excellence’ has emerged at perfect time
No. 5 Penn State has tangibly improved in many areas this season en route to becoming one of the best teams in the country. There’s plenty of credit to be divvied out amid this strong campaign, and arguably no player has been more critical to the team’s success than junior goalie Liam Souliere.
Digital Collegian
Connor MacEachern's third-period goal lifts No. 5 Penn State men's hockey to victory over Notre Dame
Penn State went road tripping for the first time in nearly a month Friday, as the No. 5 team in the country took the ice in Compton Family Ice Arena for a battle with No. 19 Notre Dame. In their first game away from Pegula Ice Arena since November 11th,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball fades late against No. 4 Indiana, drops 3rd straight contest
It was a tale of two halves in Happy Valley. After starting the season 7-0, Penn State suffered its third defeat of the season, losing to Indiana 67-58 on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The first quarter featured plenty of back-and-forth play on the court, and it was clear...
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry expresses gratitude for fans, appreciation for players’ efforts
In its Big Ten opener for the 2022-23 season, Penn State fell to Michigan State 67-58. The Nittany Lions especially struggled in their 3-point range. Despite the tough loss at home, Micah Shrewsberry expressed his gratitude for the large student turnout in the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry also comments in...
Digital Collegian
Useful gift ideas for Penn State students this holiday season | Blog
If you’re looking for gift ideas for your Penn State student this holiday season, consider getting them a useful gift they can use upon their return to State College in the spring. Here’s a list of gifts that might be the right fit. Gameday ‘fits. Fall Saturdays...
Digital Collegian
‘Nothing is out of the realm’ for multi-genre State College band LEG
State College band LEG set off on its multi-genre odyssey in December 2018 with one rule in mind: “There are no rules.”. The group, now two albums in and working on a third, might also be recognized by its goofy but rhythmic live shows at concert halls and cinder-block basements alike.
Digital Collegian
The Wrap Around ‘heads home’ (to the Collegian office) for the holidays | Wrap Around Podcast
In their last episode of the semester, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson head to the streets of downtown State College in a quest to interview their fellow Collegian staffers. With little success, they make their way to The Daily Collegian’s office in the...
Digital Collegian
New Japanese restaurant Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian opens in downtown State College
New Japanese restaurant Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian recently opened its doors in downtown State College on 404 E. Calder Way. Officially opening at the end of October in the former location of The Hut Pot, according to an employee, the restaurant's menu consists of various menu items.
Digital Collegian
'Artist Market' at 3 Dots Downtown showcases a variety of locally made creations
Holiday cards, framed canvases, jewelry and painted jackets were just a few of the creations showcased at 3 Dots Downtown in State College from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m on Thursday. The "Artist Market" included many different artists as well as jewelry, clothing, music, food and beverages. Artists set up...
