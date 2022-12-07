ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
Deadline

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is The Heisman Trophy Winner

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially college football’s best player, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. His triumph makes USC the first school to win the player of the year award eight times. He is the first Trojan since 2005’s win by Reggie Bush, whose award was later vacated when an investigation found that he accepted what, at the time, were considered to be improper benefits. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to beat runner-up Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, who had 1,420 points. The star quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC, reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
