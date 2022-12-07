ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

wfirnews.com

Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons

On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault

HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Men involved in shooting will serve time in federal prison

A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August of last year, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms. U-S Attorney Chris Kavanaugh reports that 43-year-old Markel Morton received a 12-year prison term while 40-year-old Adrian Anderson got...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police seek two missing juvenile brothers

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are looking for two juvenile brothers who are subjects of a family custody dispute. Police are trying to find 15-year old Brian and 11-year old Isaiah Daniels whose last known whereabouts was with their biological grandmother. Their descriptions are vague — males with...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

ACPD issues alert about scam call

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
q101online.com

Stabbing case continued for 7th time

It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

