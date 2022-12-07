Read full article on original website
Related
wfirnews.com
Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons
On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
WHSV
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
cbs19news
Prison sentences in connection with armed robberies in Albemarle, Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a couple of armed robberies have been sentenced to prison. According to a release, 43-year-old Markel Corevis Morton, 40-year-old Adrian Anderson, and 27-year-old Quincy Brock all pleaded guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies.
WSLS
Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
wsvaonline.com
Men involved in shooting will serve time in federal prison
A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August of last year, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms. U-S Attorney Chris Kavanaugh reports that 43-year-old Markel Morton received a 12-year prison term while 40-year-old Adrian Anderson got...
wina.com
Albemarle Police seek two missing juvenile brothers
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are looking for two juvenile brothers who are subjects of a family custody dispute. Police are trying to find 15-year old Brian and 11-year old Isaiah Daniels whose last known whereabouts was with their biological grandmother. Their descriptions are vague — males with...
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
q101online.com
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
COLD CASE: Child With Ties To Virginia Goes Missing From Awol Road In Lebanon
Twenty-two years after his disappearance authorities continue to search for Eric Pyles, also known as Nick Cagnow, who went missing on Dec. 12, 2000. The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has renewed a plea for information on Pyles/Cagnow's whereabouts on the anniversary of his disappearance. The 12-year-old boy got off his school...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
Comments / 1