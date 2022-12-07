Cleveland police to change policies about mass demonstrations after George Floyd protest in 2020 turned violent

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO