Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police to change policies about mass demonstrations after George Floyd protest in 2020 turned violent

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 12

Journey For Truth
3d ago

you must respect their free speech rights when they're tearing down property have to give them a warning before you arrest them sounds like the police are having their hands tied behind their backs

Reply
14
Venom
3d ago

All politicians care about is getting re-elected not good policies for the police or community.

Reply
5
Lawrence Hill
3d ago

In other words, let protesters destroy people's property.

Reply
12
 

