FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Mississippi Bridge at I-10 East causes severe congestion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are open on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge., according to DOTD. Congestion is approximately 6 miles in length. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on the Mississippi Bridge along I-10 East Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that On December 7, 2022, Troopers with LSP Troop A started investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The initial investigation revealed that Kennison was walking in the roadway on LA 63 wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling north on the same road. For reasons that are still being investigated, Kennison was struck by the Ford pickup. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.
wbrz.com
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
theadvocate.com
A six-car wreck shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway; Minor injuries reported
Two lanes on Interstate 10 East were closed Saturday afternoon following a six-car pile-up at Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Michael Chustz said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. At first, all lanes of I-10 were closed, but as of 3:15 p.m. one lane was...
2 men save family whose vehicle became submerged in Louisiana canal
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Two men acted swiftly on Wednesday to rescue a family of four after their vehicle plunged into a Louisiana canal, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, the family -- which included two small children -- was traveling in a 2007 Toyota Corolla in Assumption Parish when the vehicle drifted off the road and immediately became submerged in the water.
WAFB.com
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge; lanes blocked
Victim dies weeks after road rage shooting on North Blvd.; suspect’s charges upgraded. It took place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Howell Park. Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines.
brproud.com
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Authorities investigate stolen school bus, burglary on Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a stolen school bus and a business burglary on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to BRPD, officers discovered a bus was stolen from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. The bus was later recovered approximately 30 minutes later in the N. 48th/Odell area.
KLTV
Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana state trooper shot and killed a man from Spring, TX, who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on Interstate 10. State police said the pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The trooper later found the vehicle wrecked...
3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire
"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday. The accident happened on Highway 40 at around 4 p.m. John Bitter was driving east on the highway when he veered off the road.
wbrz.com
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
Search and rescue efforts underway for man seen struggling in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim. First responders […]
dallasexpress.com
Three SU Students Die Changing Flat Tire
Three members of the Southern University marching band, the “Human Jukebox,” were killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area of Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace, who confirmed to members of the media that three people had died in the collision.
brproud.com
La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants
PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
