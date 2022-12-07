ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Mississippi Bridge at I-10 East causes severe congestion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are open on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge., according to DOTD. Congestion is approximately 6 miles in length. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on the Mississippi Bridge along I-10 East Thursday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63

Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Crash in Louisiana on LA 63. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that On December 7, 2022, Troopers with LSP Troop A started investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The initial investigation revealed that Kennison was walking in the roadway on LA 63 wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling north on the same road. For reasons that are still being investigated, Kennison was struck by the Ford pickup. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
102.5 The Bone

2 men save family whose vehicle became submerged in Louisiana canal

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Two men acted swiftly on Wednesday to rescue a family of four after their vehicle plunged into a Louisiana canal, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, the family -- which included two small children -- was traveling in a 2007 Toyota Corolla in Assumption Parish when the vehicle drifted off the road and immediately became submerged in the water.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Authorities investigate stolen school bus, burglary on Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a stolen school bus and a business burglary on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to BRPD, officers discovered a bus was stolen from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. The bus was later recovered approximately 30 minutes later in the N. 48th/Odell area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLTV

Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana state trooper shot and killed a man from Spring, TX, who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on Interstate 10. State police said the pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The trooper later found the vehicle wrecked...
SPRING, TX
People

3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire

"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
CLINTON, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
dallasexpress.com

Three SU Students Die Changing Flat Tire

Three members of the Southern University marching band, the “Human Jukebox,” were killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area of Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace, who confirmed to members of the media that three people had died in the collision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy