Snow plow driver helps return brand new skis to high school student
The longtime Steamboat Springs resident was driving his snow plow during a storm, when he noticed a pair of brand new skis lying on the side of the street.
Craig Daily Press
Where in Moffat County?
Craig Daily Press
Photos: The calm after the snow storms
Loudy-Simpson Park was calm and quiet on Thursday, Dec. 8 with only a few foot paths in the snow after Craig got hit with several inches over the past week. The westside of the park, which is blocked off and closed to motor-vehicles for the season had some tracks going through the snow. But most of the powder was still untouched.
Craig Daily Press
Tri-State Generation brings grant-writing support to Craig to aid in coal transition
After listening to what community partners say Craig needs to endure the upcoming transition away from coal, Tri-State Generation will be bringing in additional grant-writing support to supplement existing efforts. Tri-State Generation and leadership from the Craig Station power plant met with community stakeholders on Thursday, Dec. 8, to announce...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
No injuries in accident near Steamboat II neighborhood
Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42. One of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole. The collision involved a 2011 Chevy and an unknown model. No other details...
Craig Daily Press
BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker
The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting. According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn...
