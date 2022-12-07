BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission. Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.

BARRE, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO