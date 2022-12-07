ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local organization donates over 3K shoes for children

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A company donated over 3,000 pairs of shoes to children, in time for the holiday season.

Charleston Shoe Company donated the shoes to United Way of the Mid-South.

United Way of the Mid-South received the donation from Charleston Shoe Company and will go to United Way partners, communities in schools, and Porter Leath.

The value of the shoes is approximately $200,000.

The donation will greatly impact families who are struggling with rising prices as the holidays approach.

These high-quality shoes will be distributed through partner agencies in the Driving The Dream network.

Neely Woodson Powell, founder, and owner of Charleston Shoe Co. said, “As a native Memphian, I know the great work that United Way of the Mid-South is doing in the community. We are so proud to support families and children by gifting new shoes this year, a term we like to call Shoe Joy! We know families are often struggling to make ends meet and if we can make the holidays a little brighter, that gives us a wonderful feeling at Charleston Shoe Co.”

