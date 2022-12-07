Incoming county executive Chris Ronayne wants independent team to observe MetroHealth amid bonus controversy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back to 1990s
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The MetroHeath System controversy surrounding ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros isn’t the first time that the health system’s bonus structure and lack of board oversight has drawn scrutiny. Cuyahoga County’s public hospital’s penchant for granting bonuses and other executive compensation matters have come under...
MetroHealth trustees misled but not negligent in Akram Boutros’ unauthorized payments, board VP says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The vice chairman of the MetroHealth board contends negligence wasn’t the reason why the MetroHealth System board of trustees — charged with overseeing the health system — failed to discover for years that former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had been giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Cleveland Jewish News
GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County
Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
cleveland19.com
Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
County council awards Brook Park $1.5 million for school demolition
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council on Dec. 6 adopted a resolution awarding $1.5 million to Brook Park for demolition of the former Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and enabling the city to construct a retention basin on the site. The money will come from the District 2...
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Police investigate slaying of 23-year-old man in Akron
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron police detectives are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of Noble Avenue. The victim was inside a car when an unknown person fired several shots into the vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the upper body, and the suspect fled. The victim’s identity has not been released.
ideastream.org
East Cleveland city councilors file suit against council president, clerk of council
Two councilmembers on East Cleveland City Council have filed a lawsuit against the council president and the clerk of council. Councilors Korean Stevenson and Pat Blochowiak are alleging that Council President Nathaniel Martin and clerk of council Tracy Udrija-Peters have been illegally acting without the support of council. The main...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
56-year-old inmate dies hours after being booked at Cuyahoga County Jail
A 56-year-old man who was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday morning was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead early Friday morning, according to officials.
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1