ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Incoming county executive Chris Ronayne wants independent team to observe MetroHealth amid bonus controversy

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County

Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor

One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan

PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police investigate slaying of 23-year-old man in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron police detectives are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of Noble Avenue. The victim was inside a car when an unknown person fired several shots into the vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the upper body, and the suspect fled. The victim’s identity has not been released.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy