Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday on Milpas Street Parade

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign

Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12

The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Patricia Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1932-2022

Patricia Gregory went on to her eternal home on Oct. 30, 2022, at 90 years of age. We are grateful to God for her peaceful and merciful passing. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Herbert George Hofling and Bessie Merriam Hofling. Herbert came to the U.S. in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Enchanted' Lights Are Shimmering at a Beautiful Buellton Garden

Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $25 adult, $10 children ages 3 to 10, and children 2 and under are admitted free. ALFRESCO ADVENTURES... around the Santa Ynez Valley, the sort of out-in-the-fresh-air gadabouts that are lit by all of that soft SYV-style sunshine, are famous well beyond the region. There are vibrant vineyard tours, and wine-themed picnics, and bespoke barbecues, and visits to the storied shops and tasting rooms of Solvang. But there are also notable nighttime happenings, too, the kind of after-sunset experiences that are a bit chillier, rather crisper, and more about the moon's ethereal beauty than the golden afternoons synonymous with the area. One such star-bright event is enjoying its inaugural run at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton, and there are two upcoming weeks to bask in its gentle joy, twinkly charms, and shrub-sweet spectacle.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again

A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA

