ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season

What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if your favorite holiday cookies didn't exist anymore or were limited?
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
New York Post

Beware of these four holiday scams

It’s a busy time of year for everyone. You may be planning your meals for hosting or traveling to see loved ones, and you’re more likely than not starting to think about gifts to buy before the new year. Scammers know how easy it is to catch you off guard during this time of year, so we’re here to warn you about 4 of the most common ways you can become a victim around the holidays.  4 common holiday scams to watch out 1. Package delivery scam With the holiday season in full swing, the end-of-year sales have begun and you probably have already started your holiday shopping...
GOBankingRates

8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
Mashed

Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal

Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy