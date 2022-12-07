ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 holiday bourbons | 12 beers of Christmas | 3 new restaurants

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Hello Louisville foodies! What do you typically like to eat this time of year? It's sweets season, right? You should know two more Jeff's Donuts locations have opened, bringing the total number to five. It's wild how much can get done in a year.

Here's other news to keep your eye on:

3 new restaurant openings — Sometimes restaurant and bar openings go smoothly and sometimes, they take a lot longer than anticipated. A new brewery opening this month, Pivot Brewing Co. out of Lexington, was originally scheduled for summer. There are also other restaurants that are transitioning to new spaces.

6 holiday bourbon bottles — The holidays are definitely an excuse to try some special-release bourbons. Here are some holiday and limited-edition bottles you should add to your wish list.

12+ beers of Christmas — If beer is more your thing than bourbon, we still have holiday drinks for you to try. From holiday milk stouts to winter IPAs to ciders and everything in between, this year's 12+ Beers of Christmas list on Louisville's craft beer scene has something for everyone. Cheers!

Sweet Surrender closes — This news bite isn't so nice. Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for a final time on Dec. 10 after more than 35 years in operation. Owner Jessica Haskell said the "challenges of the current labor market, inflation, and the continuing pandemic" created a perfect storm the shop could no longer weather. What a bummer.

A special 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' — A Kentucky woman, Lauren Jacobs, is participating in the annual Food Network televised Christmas Cookie Challenge. Jacobs, also known as The Cheerful Baker, has 50,000 Instagram followers and considers herself a small-town businesswoman.

Silly Axe Cafe 2.0 — The gluten-free and allergy-friendly restaurant Silly Axe Cafe has officially moved into a smaller location inside Logan Street Market and is set to reopen Tuesday. If you haven't been yet, some of the best options are chicken biscuit sandwiches, chicken and waffle sandwiches and signature chicken wraps and salads.

