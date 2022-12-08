ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Was The Wake-Up Call Moment That You Realized Your Partner Did Not Actually Love You?

By Pernell Quilon
It's heartwarming to hear from others how they realized their partner actually loves them , and be exposed to what to look for in future relationships. However, it's just as important to hear how people realized they were in a relationship with someone who doesn't really love them to understand the behaviors people may let slide, though actually aren't okay.

So, I'd love to hear from y'all: When did you realize your former (or current) partner actually did not love you?

Maybe the moment it clicked was when you were both out with a group of friends, and he acted like you weren't even there. That's when you put it together that he was actively talking to you a lot less, and that any conversation between you two was because of your extreme effort. It hurt to admit, but in that moment, you realized he didn't want you anymore.

Were you staying with a serial cheater because you loved him and wanted to make it work, but the final straw (and wake-up call) was when he slept with a member of your family?

Perhaps the moment it truly hit you was when she invited her best friend to your anniversary dinner. It was the latest move in a pattern of her dismissing your feelings. You pieced it together that she didn't want to be alone with you in general anymore, to the point of inviting her pal to a dinner that was supposed to be an intimate celebration of your relationship.

Or maybe it was when you caught yourself relying on memories of what your relationship together used to be like to justify staying with them.

Share your truth in the comments (or through this anonymous Google form if you prefer to be private) and your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post — your vulnerability could help someone else realize they need to begin to end their relationship.

