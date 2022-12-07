ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Police suspect social media argument led to death of San Angelo woman, man's arrest

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Details regarding a San Angelo woman's death in November and a man's arrest have been released, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday.

man was arrested weeks after a woman was found dead near Angelo State University.

On Nov. 8, 2022, law enforcement learned of a suspected homicide in the 1200 block of West Avenue M. An investigation into the death of Christine Feland began, and police found a person of interest, according to the release.

Police arrested Christopher Jeffrey Wise, 35, Nov. 22, on suspicion of murder. He remained in the Tom Green County Detention Center with a $750,000 bond listed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to online jail records.

According to arrest documents, Wise did "intentionally cause the death of Feland by striking with an unknown object."

Investigators suspect Feland died by 'blunt force trauma', details suggest homicide

At 5:22 a.m. Nov. 8, 2022, Wise called police to report that "he found his wife in the bathtub overfilled with water and she was not breathing," records state.

An officer's body camera showed Wise taking them to the back bedroom where Feland was on the bed "in a state of rigor mortis," around 5:28 a.m.

Investigators observed an injury to Feland's left temple area, bleeding behind her left ear, a bruise above her left knee and strange marking/bruise on the side of her left thigh, records state.

During the investigation, Wise said he and his wife had an argument the previous evening in reference to a Snapchat conversation he had with another woman. Wise said his wife deleted the conversation, according to the arrest affidavit. He also said his wife "burned physical property in the backyard of the residence and that (he) put out the fire with a water hose."

That night, he told his wife she could sleep in the bedroom and he would sleep on the living room couch. He told investigators he fell asleep and woke up at 5 a.m. and found Feland in the bathtub, records state.

"(Wise told police) he drained the bathtub, which was overrunning with water, and pulled (Feland) from the bath tub to begin CPR prior to contacting 911," according to the documents. The officer reported that no life saving maneuvers were conducted.

Justice of the Peace Howard ordered an autopsy to be conducted on the Nov. 10, 2022, in Lubbock. Dr. Parsons, forensic pathologist at South Plains Forensic Pathology advised the manner of death was homicide caused by blunt force trauma from assault.

"At the time of this complaint, (police) have not been able to determine what object Wise used to strike and assault Feland," the documents stated.

ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

