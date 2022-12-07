Read full article on original website
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God
2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
‘You Handle It Before I Handle It’ Mother Confronts School After 11-Year-Old Dalaya Hooper Requests A Transfer Due To Racist Bullying Over Her Skin Tone
Dalaya Hooper's mother took to social media when she requested to change schools because of racist bullying. Dawnetta Hooper claims the school district suggested Dalaya switch classes or leave early.
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Nearly one-third of churches split from regional Methodist church body amid ongoing schism about sexuality
Nearly one-third of the churches in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church disaffiliated from the denomination in a special session on Nov. 19.
Woman refuses to believe her high school sweetheart husband is having an affair with the woman he moved into their home
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's friend and coworker married her high school sweetheart. How do I know? She talked about it all the time.
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face. When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission
As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
439 Texas churches split from United Methodist Church as slow-motion schism continues
Two of the four United Methodist Church regional bodies in Texas met over the weekend and approved requests from 439 congregations to disaffiliate from the second largest U.S. Protestant denomination. Most of the departing churches plan to join the breakaway Global Methodist Church, a more conservative offshoot that disagrees with a sizable portion of the UMC on same-sex marriage and homosexuality, among other issues. In all, about 546 of the 1,260 Methodist churches in Texas — or about 45 percent — are on the way out of the UMC. The Houston-based Central Texas Conference on Saturday approved the disaffiliation of all 294...
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse. see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
Upworthy
Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
'I Watched My Dad Murder My Mom. I Didn't Realize Until Years Later'
In an original Newsweek essay, Todd Boczkowski shares the story of a crime that changed his life forever.
‘Disrespectful’ Woman Furious After Parents of Boyfriend Tell Her to 'Be Quiet' at Dinner
Dating in today’s world is no walk in the park. If it was easy to find a life partner, many more people who want to be coupled up would have a partner. Dating, in essence, is complicated.
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
