Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
WFTV
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
villages-news.com
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
villages-news.com
Police team up with Santa to bring Christmas joy to children
Local police officers from Lady Lake, Leesburg and Fruitland Park teamed up with Santa Claus and the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake on Saturday to bring Christmas joy to area children and their families. Sixty children and their family members arrived at the Target store at Rolling Acres Plaza at...
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: The Grinch is Coming to Town
This weekend is full of holiday fun with Santa, snowflakes and the green guy himself, the Grinch. Check out all these great events going on. Details: The magic of the season comes alive with a peaceful snowfall in Ferran Park. Snow falls at the top of every hour until 9 p.m. Santa will be available on the Bandshell as well.
ocala-news.com
Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend
The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
villages-news.com
Christmas decorations light up corner in Village of Hemingway
Christmas lights at the home of Regis and Laurel Korba are lighting up the corner of Lantana Avenue and Aberdeen Run in the Village of Hemingway. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
