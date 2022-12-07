ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Police team up with Santa to bring Christmas joy to children

Local police officers from Lady Lake, Leesburg and Fruitland Park teamed up with Santa Claus and the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake on Saturday to bring Christmas joy to area children and their families. Sixty children and their family members arrived at the Target store at Rolling Acres Plaza at...
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade

The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Out-N-About: The Grinch is Coming to Town

This weekend is full of holiday fun with Santa, snowflakes and the green guy himself, the Grinch. Check out all these great events going on. Details: The magic of the season comes alive with a peaceful snowfall in Ferran Park. Snow falls at the top of every hour until 9 p.m. Santa will be available on the Bandshell as well.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend

The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
OCALA, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy