Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
Wave 3
Santa makes one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa made his one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo Saturday. According to the release, Santa brought some enrichment treats for the animals. At Santa’s Zoo Stop, guests got the chance to chat with him and children got the chance to write a letter for Santa to take back to the North Pole with him.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
wdrb.com
'Hole Lotta Love Donuts' in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days. Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11. The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales...
Wave 3
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend. The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers who usually take I-64...
'Giving this iconic property a new life': Historic Louisville property to be redeveloped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville. On Friday, Louisville Metro Government and River City Entertainment Group (RCEG) announced plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The plans will further Louisville's creative arts and entertainment...
Wave 3
LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program connecting officers to the community they serve is seeing success. LMPD Police Athletic League’s youth basketball program is coming back for a second year next month after being cut thirty years ago. But after a successful reboot, PAL’s director Rick Polin told WAVE...
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good. The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:. "Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We...
lanereport.com
Bardstown named one of the best bachelorette party destinations for 2023
Our little bourbon gem, Bardstown, Kentucky, has been named one of the best bachelorette party destinations for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The site reports, “Bardstown, Kentucky, known as the Bourbon Capital of the World, makes for a unique girl’s getaway. Located around 40 miles from Louisville, this country town in the middle of the Bluegrass State has a lot of fun in store. The area’s 11 unique distillery experiences offer world-renowned bourbons to sip and tours to take – and don’t miss the bourbon slushies at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Bachelorette partygoers will also find live concerts at the open-air amphitheater, The Amp at Dant Crossing; Instagram-worthy spots for a photo shoot at Bernheim Arboretum; retail therapy opportunities on Main Street; and top-notch beer flights and barbecue at Scout & Scholar Brewing Co.”
wdrb.com
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is bringing her Imagination Library to Bullitt County. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to sign up for the program. Each month, a new book will be mailed to their home. There will be four chances for families to register in...
wdrb.com
More than $10,000 raised so far by New Albany community for downtown small businesses hurt by construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Since this summer, the New Albany Sugar Shoppe has had to deal with the construction from the Main Street Revitalization Project being right outside its front door. And the owner, Stevie Carper, said she isn't sure how much longer her business can survive the mess.
spectrumnews1.com
MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Gardens redevelopment announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is announcing plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed for years.
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
Wave 3
Froggy’s Popcorn first storefront opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2018 now has a retail location open in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. Froggy’s Popcorn has a variety of flavors that customers can buy Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 974 Barret Avenue. The grand...
wdrb.com
Weekend EB lane closures on Sherman Minton Bridge begin 2 weeks of commuter headaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have completed the first of the five phases of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. With the completion of Phase One, crews have finished the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to...
