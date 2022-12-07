ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Santa makes one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa made his one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo Saturday. According to the release, Santa brought some enrichment treats for the animals. At Santa’s Zoo Stop, guests got the chance to chat with him and children got the chance to write a letter for Santa to take back to the North Pole with him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend. The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers who usually take I-64...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips

JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good. The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:. "Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Bardstown named one of the best bachelorette party destinations for 2023

Our little bourbon gem, Bardstown, Kentucky, has been named one of the best bachelorette party destinations for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The site reports, “Bardstown, Kentucky, known as the Bourbon Capital of the World, makes for a unique girl’s getaway. Located around 40 miles from Louisville, this country town in the middle of the Bluegrass State has a lot of fun in store. The area’s 11 unique distillery experiences offer world-renowned bourbons to sip and tours to take – and don’t miss the bourbon slushies at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Bachelorette partygoers will also find live concerts at the open-air amphitheater, The Amp at Dant Crossing; Instagram-worthy spots for a photo shoot at Bernheim Arboretum; retail therapy opportunities on Main Street; and top-notch beer flights and barbecue at Scout & Scholar Brewing Co.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton is bringing her Imagination Library to Bullitt County. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to sign up for the program. Each month, a new book will be mailed to their home. There will be four chances for families to register in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Froggy’s Popcorn first storefront opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2018 now has a retail location open in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. Froggy’s Popcorn has a variety of flavors that customers can buy Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 974 Barret Avenue. The grand...
LOUISVILLE, KY

