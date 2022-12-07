Our little bourbon gem, Bardstown, Kentucky, has been named one of the best bachelorette party destinations for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The site reports, “Bardstown, Kentucky, known as the Bourbon Capital of the World, makes for a unique girl’s getaway. Located around 40 miles from Louisville, this country town in the middle of the Bluegrass State has a lot of fun in store. The area’s 11 unique distillery experiences offer world-renowned bourbons to sip and tours to take – and don’t miss the bourbon slushies at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Bachelorette partygoers will also find live concerts at the open-air amphitheater, The Amp at Dant Crossing; Instagram-worthy spots for a photo shoot at Bernheim Arboretum; retail therapy opportunities on Main Street; and top-notch beer flights and barbecue at Scout & Scholar Brewing Co.”

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO