Alachua County, FL

guidetogreatergainesville.com

Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises

The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

State funds $24M in area springs projects

Eleven projects in North Central Florida are set to receive a total of $24 million for recovery and protection of Florida’s springs, including three projects in Alachua County. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs finalizes mural policy, denies murals

The High Springs Commission approved a mural ordinance on Thursday, creating policy for applicants and staff, while also denying a request to install two murals on city property. The city of High Springs has worked on a mural amendment to the Land Development Code for months. The issue came up...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACT to host holiday celebrations

The Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will host its annual holiday events this weekend. Trees and Treats will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and the Holiday Mingle is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.  on Sunday. Both events will take place at Prairies Creek Lodge (7204 Southeast County Road 234).
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

MCPS bulletin on the Christmas Parade

Marion County Public Schools is pleased to broadcast the 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade live on television and YouTube this Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event typically draws over 60,000 spectators to East Silver Springs Boulevard, many staking claim to seats days ahead of time along the two-mile parade route.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade

The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
OCALA, FL
floridainsider.com

Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business

Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
ALACHUA, FL
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down

Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
GAINESVILLE, GA

