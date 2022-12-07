CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO