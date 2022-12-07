Read full article on original website
2 people shot in the leg in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot in the leg on Tuesday night in the 900 block of W. Beardsley Ave, Champaign. The Champaign Police Department says when they arrived on the scene they located a 48-year-old and a 28-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the leg. Officials...
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
20th annual Champaign Shop with a Cop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
Urbana High School student pleads guilty
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of disorderly conduct. This female student, 16, made threats to Urbana High School in November, causing the school to go on lockdown and switch to e-learning. While in court today, we learned that...
Scott Bennett funeral details
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Family and friends will gather Monday to say goodbye to Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). Bennett's funeral is being held at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois 500 S. Goodwin Ave. in Urbana. The services begins at 10 a.m. Bennett...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
ISP: 2 killed after car crash during pursuit
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WRSP) — Two people are dead following a four vehicle crash that started out as a police pursuit on US Route 45 near 1190 N. Road in Iroquois County, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. Around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, a Mercedes Benz SUV, driven by...
Champaign County democrats handing out Scott Bennett memorabilia
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County democrats office is handing out memorabilia to show support for Scott Bennett. You can go by the office and pick up yard signs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers. Bennet passed away on Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. Bennett represented the...
Cooperative Strategies newest scenarios for School of Choice replacement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Change not chaos— was the cry of many parents after Unit 4 explained that School of Choice was going away and many students would be moved to a new school. So Cooperative Strategies went back to the drawing board. Scenario three and four were...
CU one-to-one mentors and students share their thoughts on the program
The Champaign-Urbana One-to-one mentoring program is a cross distance program between Unit 4 Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program pairs a mentor with a student to work together for a minimum of one year. The program is currently seeing a shortage in the number of mentors available and is looking for volunteers.
Travis Tritt coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
Chase Brown named Jon Cornish Trophy recipient
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois star running back Chase Brown named Jon Cornish trophy recipient. Chase and his brother Sydney Brown are from London, Ontario. The Ontario native led the power five in rushing yards to finish the season. Chase is second in all of FBS in rushing yards, with the opportunity to reclaim his lead in this year's Reliaquest bowl game.
Illinois and Tennessee men's basketball teams sign home-and-home series
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois men's basketball will play Tennessee in a home-and-home series over the next two years. On December 9, 2023 the Fighting Illini will travel to Knoxville. Then one year later, on December 14, 2024 the Volunteers will take a trip to Champaign. "We are excited to...
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepts the head coach position at Purdue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepted the vacant head coaching position at Purdue on Tuesday. Walters signed a 5-year contract with the Boilermakers, his contract is currently awaiting board approval. The 36-year-old head coach will now be the fourth-youngest coach in FBS football behind Arizona...
Four Illini named college football AP All Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Four Illinois football players were named AP All-Americans on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was honored this season as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football, named to the AP all-American first team.
