MLGW Board rejects 20-year TVA contract; Legacy at Countrywood breaks ground

Good morning, Memphis!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

The Memphis Light, Gas and Water's Board of Commissioners on Wednesday rejected signing a 20-year, rolling contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority that could have locked MLGW into a generations-long electricity deal . It also rejected a private company’s appeal of awarding the 20-year contract to TVA.

The vote is a defeat for TVA, though the company disputes not signing Memphis to a 20-year deal is a loss if it is keeping the city-owned utility on its current evergreen contract, Samuel Hardiman reports.

Legacy at Countrywood development: Meanwhile, officials broke ground Wednesday at Colonial Country Club on The Legacy at Countrywood project, a $400 million mixed-use development in Cordova, Corinne Kennedy reports.

Memphis City Councilmember Rhonda Logan, who represents the district the project is in, called it “a wonderful Christmas present for Cordova” which will be “the catalyst needed” to spark more investment in the area.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the project was a win-win-win. It would be beneficial for the neighborhood and the country club, as well as provide more tax revenue for both the city and the county.

The Lobbyist restaurant: Chef Jimmy Gentry will open a new restaurant in Downtown Memphis in early January.

The Lobbyist will be located in the Chisca Building in the space that was formerly a Swanky’s Taco Shop. The restaurant name is a play on the fact that the space was the former lobby for the historic Chisca hotel, Jennifer Chandler reports.

Gentry, who also owns Paradox Cuisine Catering Company , has been looking for a spot to open a restaurant since he had to close P.O. Press Public House and Provisions in Collierville in September 2019.

Five favorite restaurant bites in 2022: This year has been a stellar year for the Memphis culinary scene. The creativity of Memphis chefs continues to put the Bluff City on the map as a culinary destination.

Each December, Jennifer Chandler compiles a list of her five favorite bites of the year after eating her way across Memphis and its suburbs. Read her story here.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming to the Classic: The Southern Heritage Classic has its replacement for Jackson State football as it announced Wednesday that Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face Tennessee State in 2023 and 2024, Evan Barnes reports.

The 2023 Southern Heritage Classic will take place Sept. 9 and the 2024 edition will be Sept. 14. Both games will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be the first school outside of Jackson State or Tennessee State to play in the Classic since 1993, when Grambling defeated Tennessee State 33-28.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MLGW Board rejects 20-year TVA contract; Legacy at Countrywood breaks ground