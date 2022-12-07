Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Best New Orleans Shops for Holiday Gifts
With the holidays fast approaching, we thought we would share our secret spots around the city to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. From food and drink at Martin’s Wine Cellar to creative pieces at the Frenchman Art Market, we’ve got you covered for this holiday season! My go-to local gift spots.
4-star NOLA hotel has a room with a view of the future
This NOLA hotel is making Louisiana beaches better.
Eater
Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans
Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
myneworleans.com
Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie Announce December Holiday Catering
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski’s Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie are now taking holiday catering orders. The award-winning culinary team of the Link Restaurant Group has crafted catering menus featuring Butcher holiday favorites and La Boulangerie snacks & desserts for a holiday feast at home. Holiday meats and sides can be ordered online at cochonbutcher.com by Wednesday, Dec. 20, and are available for pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Orders from the bakery can be placed at laboulangerienola.com throughout the holiday season for pick-up with 48 hours notice.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
myneworleans.com
12 Days Until ChristmasFest Brings the North Pole to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA ChristmasFest, the region’s only indoor Christmas festival, is back and ready to usher in the holiday spirit. With only 12 days until the fun-filled winter wonderland returns to The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, families are buying tickets to enjoy the ice skating rink, daily “snow” falls and everyone’s favorite holiday characters and themed inflatables. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and the event runs through Friday, Dec. 30.
myneworleans.com
The Roosevelt to Host Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ’Tis the season for Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel!. From now until Dec. 24, you can enjoy our hand-crafted, four-course Réveillon Dinner menu for just $62 per person, plus taxes and gratuity at our renowned Fountain Lounge. Mouth-watering menu items include seared duck breast with miso honey roasted turnips and ‘Poulet Rouge’ with oyster dressing and winter vegetable ragout.
whereyat.com
Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala
Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
Loyola Maroon
Krewes react to shortened Mardi Gras routes
As the Crescent City prepares for its biggest celebration after the holidays, Carnival krewes and businesses are having to brace themselves for the effects of parade routes shortening for the second year in a row. Short staffing in the New Orleans Police Department, which came about due to the COVID-19...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
wgno.com
Michael Thomas teams up with non-profit to give back to 15 families this holiday season
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway” and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas teamed up to spread holiday cheer at the Belle Chasse Naval Air Station. On Thursday (Dec. 8) fifteen holiday layaway balances were covered in full. ” It’s about how many...
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
myneworleans.com
Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Additions
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With less than one month to go before the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, six celebrities from several iconic franchises have been added to the celebrity roster of the pop culture extravaganza set for January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The exciting set of newcomers includes fan favorites Christina Ricci(“Addams Family,” “Wednesday”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”). Bonnie Wright (“Harry Potter”) and the “Stranger Things” duo of Grace Van Dien and Eduardo Franco.
Trombone Shorty Leads Group of New Orleans Musicians on Cultural Exchange to Cuba
Grammy Award-winning New Orleans-born artist Trombone Shorty is leading a group of Crescent City musicians on a cultural exchange trip to Cuba with bands Cimafunk and Galactic from January 12-15 in 2023. Known as “the Havana funk Expedition,” the trip, which is the second event put on by the artist,...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Funeral Saturday for murdered Covington woman Ruth Prats
Partitioners and members of the Covington community gather together to honor the memory of the late Ruth Prats.
The Grinch makes his way to Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Grinch stepped away from his day job, to visit his little fans.
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
