City of Coachella hosts Coachella “Anime-ated” Christmas to celebrate holiday season
The City of Coachella hosted its Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas event to celebrate this year's holiday season. On Friday, an anime-themed parade traveled through the streets of Downtown Coachella from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street. At Veterans' Memorial Park, there was a celebration with carnival rides, an ice
Holiday events across the Coachella Valley
Several holiday events are taking place across the Coachella Valley over the weekend. On Friday the City of Coachella is hosting Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas to celebrate the season. An anime-themed parade is going to travel from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street. At the park, there will be
Highway 111 and Jefferson Street Improvements Begin Sunday
(CNS) – The city of Indio will begin its nearly $900,000 reconstruction of the intersection of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street on Sunday. The joint construction project with La Quinta is expected to occur from Sunday to Dec. 23 starting at 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next morning, Sundays through Fridays, according to a statement from the city.
Weather expected to impact outdoor events on Sunday
Reports of disruptive weather headed to Coachella Valley are keeping organizers alert to local forecasts. The Brad Mercer Band is expected to perform at The River at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater on Sunday, December 11th. "We are scheduled for Sunday," said Mercer. "if it rains, you know we're canceled, but so far, we decided, I just
Free Yoga Classes Begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Cathedral City Community Amphitheater
The Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission proudly brings free yoga classes to the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68526 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City. Gentle Yoga will take place at 8:30-9:30 a.m. and Power Yoga at 10:00-11:00 a.m. every Tuesday morning starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Classes will run...
Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage
The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage will start Monday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley, approximately 11,000 to 15,000 people are expected to take part. The local walk is considered one of the longest pilgrimages in the country, according to the city of Palm Springs. The pilgrimage will start at 6:00 a.m. at Our
Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush
Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. "We're beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,'' USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. "We're holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too."
Hemet to host holiday triathlon
Amateur and seasoned athletes will sweat it out in Hemet Sunday for the 36th “Tinsel Triathlon,” replete with running, biking and swimming just north of Diamond Valley Lake. The morning-long event is set to start at 9 a.m. Sunday, beginning and ending at West Valley High School on...
Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community
A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County
Palm Springs MICHELIN Restaurant Guide
In 1889, Andre and Edouard Michelin founded their tire company. In order to help motorist develop their trips, they produced a small guide filled with handy information for travelers. Among other things, it included a listing of places to eat or take shelter for the night. From there, a brand new MICHELIN Guide was launched in 1920.
Man killed in Beaumont house fire
A man has died after a fire broke out at a single-story home on Waterleaf Court in Beaumont just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arriving on scene described it as "well involved." The blaze was contained at 12:41 a.m. There is no word at this time for what caused the fire. Police have
Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta
Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a brick wall in La Quinta Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. in the area of Calle Esplanade and Fred Waring Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the
Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect
Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black
This $6.6 Million Home in Rancho Mirage, California has Everything to Enjoy The Desert Lifestyle to Its Fullest
12 Evening Star Drive Home in Rancho Mirage, California for Sale. 12 Evening Star Drive, Rancho Mirage, California is a tennis court estate property was created by a team of top design professionals and of the highest quality on 4 lots in the renowned Thunderbird Cove. This Home in Rancho Mirage offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12 Evening Star Drive, please contact Campbell Crane Team (Phone: 760-408-1876) at Equity Union & Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Man stabbed in Desert Hot Springs, police search for suspect
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Friday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs. The stabbing happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 11-400 block of Palm Drive. Details remain limited, including the condition of the victim. Police confirmed they are searching for the suspect in the area. We have a crew at
Newly Appointed Indio Mayor Looks For Change
Indio native, Oscar Ortiz is now the mayor of his hometown. Ortiz was appointed to serve another four-year term on the Indio City Council. He grew up right here in the Coachella Valley, he’s an Indio High School alum… who went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Stanford University.
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Coachella shooting
A juvenile was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting last month in the city of Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced. The male juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was arrested after authorities simultaneously served a search warrant at two residences in Coachella and Indio at 7:00 a.m.
