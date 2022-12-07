The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage will start Monday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley, approximately 11,000 to 15,000 people are expected to take part. The local walk is considered one of the longest pilgrimages in the country, according to the city of Palm Springs. The pilgrimage will start at 6:00 a.m. at Our The post Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO