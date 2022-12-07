ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 lawyers and a former US attorney will probe UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two lawyers and a former U.S. attorney have been chosen to conduct an external review of the shooting that killed three University of Virginia students and wounded two others on campus last month, state Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines...
