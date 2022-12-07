Read full article on original website
West Virginia begins road trip at Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a three-game homestand, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for a three-game road trip beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Mountaineers travel to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State. Tipoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 4...
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
Smith’s long road to a prestigious milestone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Madisen Smith woke up Thursday morning on the verge of history. Her big 24-point performance on Saturday in WVU’s win over Delaware State put her just nine points short of 1,000 in her career. For the first quarter of her next game, it seemed like she was right on track to hit that mark.
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
Rimac named freshman All-American by The Athletic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time in as many seasons, a WVU offensive lineman has earned the title of freshman All-American from a national outlet. This time, it’s redshirt freshman Tomas Rimac who has been named an All-American by The Athletic. Rimac, a native of Brunswick, Ohio,...
Wren Baker underlines importance of NIL “opportunities”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University brought Wren Baker on board to lead the institution to the cutting edge of the new name, image and likeness frontier. Baker, the university’s 13th director of athletics, described the current age of college athletics as “one of those paradigm-shifting evolutions” as schools across the country grapple with the changing landscape of college sports in the NIL age. Even Baker, who has seen NIL take root in athletics from its inception, is still learning how it works and how to reap its benefits.
Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
New Brews in West Virginia: The must-try holiday beers of 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you think the holiday season comes too early or not early enough, West Virginia’s breweries have been preparing to keep you warm and in the holiday spirit with the help of some festive and seasonal beers. We reached out to every major brewery...
Stories of the Week: December 4 through December 10
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The West Virginia Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling in a man’s murder conviction in Marion County. The Justice Department released a report stating the beating death of...
Poll: What is your favorite Christmas movie?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s a question everyone gets asked at least once during the holiday season—”What’s your favorite Christmas movie?”. At 12 News, we get a lot of releases from various outlets about what our state’s favorite Christmas movie is, often based on Google search data. One of them recently caught our eye, claiming that “Mixed Nuts” is West Virginia’s “favorite” ’90s Christmas movie. But this reporter is not convinced.
