South Carolina State

Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar

If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Democrats advanced a plan last week that would dramatically change the party’s primary calendar, making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to weigh in on potential presidential candidates. For the past 50 years,...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
GEORGIA STATE

