Read full article on original website
Related
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Newt Gingrich issues wake-up call to Republicans: 'Quit underestimating President Biden'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., recently wrote that winning provides "clarity," and by the metrics that matter, President Biden is winning and Republicans are losing.
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Cancels Walker Campaign Events
Mike Pompeo, who has been mentioned among possible candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, canceled multiple campaign events with Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker earlier this week, according to Politico.
Hunter Biden Heads to White House as Republicans Ramp Up Investigation
The president's granddaughter will be married on Saturday at the White House just one day before Biden celebrates his 80th birthday.
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
White House says Georgia voters should look to Biden's record in runoff
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Georgia runoff voters should have President Joe Biden's record in mind as they cast ballots Tuesday.
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
BBC
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
WMUR.com
Shaheen says she'll continue to defend New Hampshire's first-in-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is rallying to try to protect New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. The New Hampshire Democrat said she won't sit by while the Democratic National Committee kills the tradition. "We have a state law that says we're going to go first, so we're...
The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar
If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
AOL Corp
Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup
“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Democrats advanced a plan last week that would dramatically change the party’s primary calendar, making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to weigh in on potential presidential candidates. For the past 50 years,...
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
Key Democrats Question Nevada's Shared Day in Biden's New Primary Plan
"No other states were asked to share a date," a Nevada campaign veteran said. "Reid would be pissed and his team is pissed."
CT left out of Democrats’ 2024 early presidential primary lineup
Connecticut was vying to move up its presidential primary in 2024. But President Biden and Democrats want Georgia and Michigan to go earlier.
Democratic governors credit independent voters in their victories
NEW ORLEANS — Democratic governors and governors-elect from across the country are taking a victory lap Friday, crediting independent voters with their victories across the country this year after a successful cycle. Democrats had a net gain of two governorships, after just one incumbent governor — Steve Sisolak in...
WMUR.com
State, federal officials work to find whoever was behind fake active-shooter threats at New Hampshire schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI released a statement saying they are aware of fake active-shooter threats made to multiple New Hampshire schools on Thursday and are working with officials to identify the source of the hoax threats. There has been a widespread investigation at multiple schools in New Hampshire...
Comments / 0