‘Promoting unity,’ Mayor Cantrell reflects on 2022 and lays out 2023 plan in State of the City address

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell delivered the annual State of the City address Wednesday (Dec. 7) at Gallier Hall.

She acknowledged how tough the year has been and although progress is slow, it is still being made. On of the city’s toughest fight is the ongoing challenges with crime and retention rates in officers.

“Crime fighting, public safety, it continues to be a top priority but with a holistic approach,” said Mayor Cantrell. ” I did take some time in June and I went to every single roll call in every single district through out the city of New Orleans, listening to our officers who are boots on the ground.”

According to Cantrell, more than 2,000 guns have been taken off the streets, the NOPD response time is getting faster and crime rates are down compared to last November. She also stressed additional staff has helped.

“With the hard work of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, we’ve seen progress but we will continue to see to see more progress because we are laser focused more now than ever before to ensure again that we retain as well as recruit what is needed to protect and serve the citizens of the city of New Orleans and visitors,” said Cantrell.

Accolades mentioned in Wednesday’s address include the creation of thousands of new jobs added city wide and the city being named a world leader in energy production.

As the city moves into 2023, Cantrell says she has over 1,000 days left in her tenure and wants to complete them demonstrating that she is the woman for the job. She says redevelopment plans are coming for the CBD such as cleaning it up and attracting more business and jobs to the area

“Now is not the time to be derailed, now is the time to keep going,” said Cantrell. ” And as I’ve always said I may be the first woman but I know I will not be the last but let me tell you the future of our city is watching us now.”

