Portland, OR

KTVZ

“It’s fun”: Man shovels snow for hours

CASCADE LOCKS, Oregon (KPTV) — It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads. “I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
kptv.com

Clark County health officials recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Health officials in Clark County are recommending people wear masks in indoor public spaces as respiratory illnesses continue to spread at high levels. The respiratory illnesses that health officials are concerned about include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19. Health officials are recommending...
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said.
PORTLAND, OR

