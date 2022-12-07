Read full article on original website
Portland hospitals enter into crisis standards of care due to spreading respiratory viruses
In response to the influx of viruses spreading around Oregon, Portland Metro Hospitals announced they are beginning crisis standards of care.
Portland hospitals shift to crisis care standards for adults as hospitalizations climb
Portland-area hospitals on Friday said they have switched to crisis care standards, allowing them to stretch resources as the “tripledemic” of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 continues to strain the health care system. The emergency standards, which some hospitals switched to for their pediatric units weeks ago, allow hospitals...
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence food pantry helps patients in need
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - According to hunger relief organizations, one in 10 Oregonians are going hungry. If it wasn’t for local food pantries, the hunger problem in Oregon and Southwest Washington might be a lot worse. The Portland Open Bible Community Food Pantry on Southeast 92nd is just one...
“It’s fun”: Man shovels snow for hours
CASCADE LOCKS, Oregon (KPTV) — It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads. “I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Homeless camp cleared near elementary school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some neighbors upset about a homeless camp directly behind an elementary school in the Lents neighborhood are feeling a little better about where they live since our story in October. On one recent day, we found Melissa Wright delivering mail. You may remember the last time...
Portland hospitals now at crisis standards of care for all patients, OHSU announces
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland area hospitals have now implemented crisis standards of care for adults as well as pediatric patients, OHSU announced on Friday. This follows continuing “extreme” strain on hospitals statewide as well as in the metro area, and includes Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU Health and Providence, OHSU said.
Clark County health officials recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Health officials in Clark County are recommending people wear masks in indoor public spaces as respiratory illnesses continue to spread at high levels. The respiratory illnesses that health officials are concerned about include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19. Health officials are recommending...
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
Driver, 83, crashes into Goble Creek, rescued 10 hours later
An 83-year-old driver survived a night sleeping on the trunk of his car after he slid off the road and into Goble Creek in Cowlitz County Friday night.
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods
A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said.
Second storm of the week to drop up to 3 feet of snow in Cascades
The first storm system of the week dropped as much as a foot of snow on Mount Hood in the last three days. A second storm will move into the area on Friday, unloading an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow on the Cascades by Sunday.
❤️🍔 Get Ready to Party Vancouver – Bless Your Heart Burgers is Coming Next Week!! 🍔❤️
Saturday, December 17th starting at 12 PM we’ll be kicking off the opening of our Vancouver location by giving away free burgers!. Following the Burger Bonanza on the 17th our Hours will be:. Sunday 12/18 – Open 12 PM to 8 PM. Monday 12/19 – Closed. Tuesday...
Portland home sales have dropped nearly 40% in 1 year, study says
Despite the increasing price of homes from 2020 to 2022, the year-over-year data shows a slowing market.
'It feels unfair': Lake Oswego expected to use eminent domain to force out businesses for new wastewater plant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lake Oswego needs a new wastewater treatment facility. The city knows where it wants to put it; the problem is that long-time local businesses reside in that new footprint. Because of what’s called "eminent domain," those businesses will be forced to move. For some, that's not...
