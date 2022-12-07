Home-improvement retail giant Lowe’s targets net-zero emissions by 2050

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has created a roadmap to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

That plan would target the Mooresville-based retailer’s scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions — linked to direct emissions, emissions from purchased energy and indirect value chain emissions, in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets Initiative. The global agency works with businesses to set emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science.

Lowe’s has committed to decreasing its scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 40% and scope 3 emissions by 22.5% below its 2021 levels by 2030.

Lowe’s will work with its stakeholders — from suppliers to customers — to drive sustainable practices, says Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO.

