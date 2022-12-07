ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

CBS 58

School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
WEST ALLIS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown community coming together after deadly fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together to show their support for the victims. At this point, neither the city’s police department nor fire department have released the names or...
WATERTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive returns with 25,000 toy donation goal

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With over 290,000 toys raised in its first 16 years of operation, Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive is looking to put up another big number of toy donations for year 17. "So far, we've collected around 4,000 toys and counting," explained Danika Tranburg. "We hope to...
GRAFTON, WI
Lake Country Family Fun

32 Things to do Over Christmas Break

2022 is almost over and we will ring in a brand new year soon. Here’s to praying it is a great year for our community members. My son laughed at the lyrics of the Christmas song last week, “And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again”. He knows! Break is fun, but a well-planned out break can be even more fun for the whole family. We have put together a great guide for this year’s Christmas break with lots of ideas. Most holiday-light displays are open through January 1st or 2nd.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
GRAFTON, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries

OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
WISCONSIN STATE

