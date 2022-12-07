Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
CBS 58
'Never limit yourself': Greendale High School students code healthy eating app, win competition
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Friday morning, Cole Bucek, Evie Skibicki, and Reiss Steinman were called into Greendale High School's office for what staff deemed "computer problems." But when they arrived, the three teenagers were met instead by their parents, teachers, and Congressman Bryan Steil. "You guys have no...
CBS 58
Families of childhood cancer patients get a special trip to the North Pole
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin kids took the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning, with a trip to the North Pole on "Santa's Flight to the North Pole." Santa and his elves came together to invite 20 families of kids who have been diagnosed with cancer on the flight. "[We...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
Hartland community welcomes back Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on track after a two year pause during the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the jolly train made a stop in Hartland.
CBS 58
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
nbc15.com
Watertown community coming together after deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together to show their support for the victims. At this point, neither the city’s police department nor fire department have released the names or...
CBS 58
Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive returns with 25,000 toy donation goal
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With over 290,000 toys raised in its first 16 years of operation, Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive is looking to put up another big number of toy donations for year 17. "So far, we've collected around 4,000 toys and counting," explained Danika Tranburg. "We hope to...
CBS 58
'A beacon of light:' Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below. Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the...
32 Things to do Over Christmas Break
2022 is almost over and we will ring in a brand new year soon. Here’s to praying it is a great year for our community members. My son laughed at the lyrics of the Christmas song last week, “And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again”. He knows! Break is fun, but a well-planned out break can be even more fun for the whole family. We have put together a great guide for this year’s Christmas break with lots of ideas. Most holiday-light displays are open through January 1st or 2nd.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries
OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
CBS 58
'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Comments / 0