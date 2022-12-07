ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

“The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come see our church and what we’re all about. We’re a relatively new church. We were established in 2021 late 2021, around October,” said event planner Holly Hale.

A variety of vendors from across the state, particularly from Wyoming & Raleigh Counties, will be at the church. Delegate Christopher W. Toney is expected to be attending the event as well.

The event is scheduled to run from 10A.M. to 6P.M.

“We just wanted to have an event that the people could come out and look at and support local vendors from Wyoming County and Raleigh County. We have invited some local and state representatives to the event and we are looking forward to a great turnout,” added Hale.

For more information about this event, please contact Lighthouse Community Church at 304-682-7181, or visit their Facebook Page at Lighthouse Community Church.

WVNS

