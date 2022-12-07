Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
thenewsleaders.com
Snow-removal noise ordinance sought
John Ellis, a Sartell resident, has a beef to pick with the city over snow-removal policies by private companies. The middle-of-the night sounds of snow removal and the bright lights ruin his peace and sleep, he said. Every time it snows – even just an inch – he endures the noise and commotion of companies plowing off neighbors’ snow, he told the council.
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing, "People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Sees Spike in Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts
Golden Valley police are asking residents to be on alert after an uptick in vehicle thefts. According to Golden Valley police, more than 20 vehicles were stolen from October through Dec. 6. Of the vehicles stolen, 95 percent were Kias and Hyundais. Earlier models of those vehicles lacked a key anti-theft device, making them targets for theft.
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
governing.com
Minneapolis Wants to Be the ‘Bus Rapid Transit Capital of North America’
At 11:10 a.m. on the first Saturday in December, with temperatures in the single digits, a stretch bus pulled out of the transit station at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., with one passenger, and headed north through Richfield into South Minneapolis. It rolled up Chicago Avenue, passing new platforms every half-mile or so, idling briefly at red lights and picking up stray riders. It took a short detour onto a parallel route as it approached 38th Street, the intersection — now a memorial — where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the spring of 2020. At 7th Street it turned left onto a dedicated bus lane, painted red, and continued through an apocalyptically unpeopled downtown. On Fremont Avenue, three teenagers realized they were on the wrong line and got off. A little more than an hour after it left, the bus came to a stop at a transit station in Brooklyn Center surrounded by shopping outlets and surface parking lots.
ccxmedia.org
Pickleball’s Latest Trend: More Indoor Facilities, Including One in Brooklyn Park
The snow and cold isn’t putting an end to pickleball season. It’s just moving inside. Indoor pickleball facilities are popping up all around the metro, including a new one in Brooklyn Park started by the Premier Pickleball Club. At the facility at 8401 83rd Avenue N., 16 courts...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?
Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system
Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night. Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges. The sewer area runs underneath...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast. Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park
Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers
The downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will soon be closing its doors for good. A spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News the store on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street will close on Jan. 14, 2023. The spokesperson said the closure is due in part to "real estate strategies" in...
