ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday

There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting

The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City rejects sale of Carnegie Library building, demolition uncertain

The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon. In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort

Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
OSAGE CITY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission approves extension of Sheriff’s Office Taser contract as part of busy action meeting Thursday

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has had its contract with a non-lethal weaponry manufacturer extended thanks to Lyon County Commissioners. During their weekly action meeting, commissioners approved a five-year extension of the office’s contract with Taser. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says non-lethal weaponry is an essential tool to law enforcement as deadly force is always a last resort.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Power lines knocked down in Osage City

OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Power lines have been knocked down in Osage City due to a passing semi truck on Friday. The Osage City Police Department reports that power lines were downed around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Martin St. and Safford St. after the lines became snagged on a semi truck. Crews are […]
OSAGE CITY, KS
JC Post

There will be a change on the Junction City Commission

Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation

Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 12-07-22

Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden promotes the Badges United bell-ringing effort. Newsmaker 2: Father Marc McDonald and Irene Diaz-Gill preview the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Christmas Serenade on Friday. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City

Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
OSAGE CITY, KS
KVOE

Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group

The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act town hall in Topeka next week

Area veterans are encouraged to attend a special town hall meeting next week in Topeka about the so-called PACT Act. Officially known as the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, the federal legislation signed this past summer expands free health care for roughly 3.5 milion veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy