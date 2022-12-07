Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
Emporia gazette.com
City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting
The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
WIBW
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
Emporia gazette.com
City rejects sale of Carnegie Library building, demolition uncertain
The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon. In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came...
KVOE
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
KVOE
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
1350kman.com
USD 475 to commit $15 million in hopes of landing federal grant for early childhood center
USD 475 school board members are moving forward with an application for a federal defense community infrastructure program (DCIP) grant to help fund a future early childhood education center proposed on the site of the former Junction City High School. Results likely won’t be known until August. Board members Thursday...
KVOE
Lyon County Commission approves extension of Sheriff’s Office Taser contract as part of busy action meeting Thursday
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has had its contract with a non-lethal weaponry manufacturer extended thanks to Lyon County Commissioners. During their weekly action meeting, commissioners approved a five-year extension of the office’s contract with Taser. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says non-lethal weaponry is an essential tool to law enforcement as deadly force is always a last resort.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Power lines knocked down in Osage City
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Power lines have been knocked down in Osage City due to a passing semi truck on Friday. The Osage City Police Department reports that power lines were downed around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Martin St. and Safford St. after the lines became snagged on a semi truck. Crews are […]
There will be a change on the Junction City Commission
Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 12-07-22
Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden promotes the Badges United bell-ringing effort. Newsmaker 2: Father Marc McDonald and Irene Diaz-Gill preview the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Christmas Serenade on Friday. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
KVOE
Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City
Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
KVOE
Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act town hall in Topeka next week
Area veterans are encouraged to attend a special town hall meeting next week in Topeka about the so-called PACT Act. Officially known as the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, the federal legislation signed this past summer expands free health care for roughly 3.5 milion veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
