ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Disney project will add more than 1,300 units

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season

Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Christmas Tour — St. Augustine, Florida.Photo byOld Town Trolley | Facebook. Been bitten by the ba-hum-bug this Christmas season? Trust us, you're not alone there. Nor can we say we blame you. Something about the last couple of years has had us at Uncovering Florida wallowing in the severe lack of holiday cheer over our mugs of expired eggnog.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites

With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years

Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

DCPS leaders make effort to fix low mandatory vaccination rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School leaders are making an effort to catch up in one category the district is way behind on - vaccinations. A recent Florida Department of Health report shows less children than ever are getting their required vaccines. According to that report, Duval County is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.

Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy