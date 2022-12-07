Read full article on original website
Related
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Florida woman passes ‘go’, collects $1M Monopoly lottery prize
A Florida woman is $1 million richer after winning the top prize in a Monopoly-themed Florida Lottery game.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
floridaing.com
These 8 Restaurants in St. Augustine Florida Will Delight Your Tastebuds!
If you enjoy good food and good company, then you will love the restaurants in St. Augustine, Florida! If you’re looking for a delicious meal while vacationing in St. Augustine, look no further!. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, Southern comfort food, or a juicy steak, these...
orangeobserver.com
Disney project will add more than 1,300 units
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
5 Best Places in Florida To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Senior citizens are known to flock to cities in the Sun Belt, and this is one of the main reasons that Florida is a haven for retirees. From warm weather to beautiful beaches, great seafood and an...
The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites
Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season
Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Christmas Tour — St. Augustine, Florida.Photo byOld Town Trolley | Facebook. Been bitten by the ba-hum-bug this Christmas season? Trust us, you're not alone there. Nor can we say we blame you. Something about the last couple of years has had us at Uncovering Florida wallowing in the severe lack of holiday cheer over our mugs of expired eggnog.
The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites
With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
First Coast News
DCPS leaders make effort to fix low mandatory vaccination rates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School leaders are making an effort to catch up in one category the district is way behind on - vaccinations. A recent Florida Department of Health report shows less children than ever are getting their required vaccines. According to that report, Duval County is...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America
PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country, which included one affluent Florida community.
Bad smell in Mount Dora possibly linked to facilities getting worse, residents say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People living in and around Mount Dora want answers about a foul smell they say has made living there almost unbearable. Back in October, the State Department of Environmental Protection noted two different facilities could be part of the problem. Some neighbors said this week...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1