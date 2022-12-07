‘You got it all right there on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge’: New businesses open in Bay Ridge as nabe recovers from pandemic

Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
boropark24.com
Memory Lane: The Banks of Boro Park (Vintage Gallery)
It is a common observation in Boro Park of today that nearly every retail store on 13th Avenue that closes due to the exorbitant rent is soon replaced by a financial institution. Indeed, banks occupy an enormous amount of space on the retail thoroughfares of this town. But today we...
Former workers of group of high-end Italian restaurants in New York City say their wages were stolen
Eyewitness News has found that the owners of a group of popular, high-end Italian restaurants in New York City have been sued for wage theft by their former workers in at least 11 different class action lawsuits.
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. The store front of the Brooklyn, NY clothing store.Photo byMichele Schultz.
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department said two of its officers acted quickly on Friday after they observed a man fall onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. Police body camera footage shows the officers rushing to the man and pulling him from the tracks before a train could enter the station. The incident happened at an unidentified Brooklyn station. Police did not say which station the incident happened at. They both sprinted to the man and grabbed his arms to pull him safely back onto the platform. The man appeared to be uninjured. The post NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pete Davidson’s condo to be shown starting today: Take a peek inside the $1.3M home for sale
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
9-foot-tall Notorious B.I.G. statue raised in Downtown Brooklyn
The sculpture is made of bronze, stainless steel, and resin. It includes speakers that play some of The Notorious B.I.G's greatest hits.
Lester Chang insists on residency proof to retain NYC Assembly post
Brooklyn Republican Lester Chang insists he has the proof to show he met residency requirements ahead of last month’s stunning election win over longtime Assemblyman Peter Abbate, Jr. (D-Dyker Heights). “I am personally offended that anyone would challenge my honor and integrity,” Chang said Saturday at a rally in Sunset Park, where he was joined by other Republican pols and supporters. Chang was speaking for the first time since state Assembly Democrats announced their effort to block him from taking over the 49th District seat in southern Brooklyn. He admitted he previously shared a Manhattan apartment with his wife — but swore he was...
Close to Home: Old Stone House at Washington Park in Brooklyn
A historic site in Park Slope is dedicated to preserving local and national history as well as teaching visitors how it impacted the neighborhood.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn
This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
66-year-old man slashed in the face at Midtown subway station, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who slashed a 66-year-old commuter in the face unprovoked on Thursday on a Manhattan train. The attack approached the man around 3:15 a.m. on a southbound train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station.
pix11.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
