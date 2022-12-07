The end of the year is already here. Some of us did make it while others didn’t. I send prayers out to the families who lost a loved one this year. This month has a lot to offer as you will see while continuing to read my column. Before I proceed, I just want to take my hat off to the Young Timer’s Old School Cabaret. It was one of the best events that I have attended in a very long time. Shorty and I so enjoyed seeing and catching up with some of the guys (women and men) from the old days, and from Pennsylvania Avenue, when it was still jumping up and down doing the James Brown. Every table of almost 200 guests was packed with food and booze. Anyone who stopped by your table was welcome. The music from the DJ was perfect for us old folks. The live entertainment which included gospel and R&B was awesome. I have never seen so many hands shaking and hugs being shared at an event since the old days. Thank you, Bill Nolan, Joyce, and Herman for the invitation. You must do it again next year.

RANDALLSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO