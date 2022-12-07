ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season

BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore Times

GIVING TO THE LESS FORTUNATE IS A BLESSING TO OTHERS

The end of the year is already here. Some of us did make it while others didn’t. I send prayers out to the families who lost a loved one this year. This month has a lot to offer as you will see while continuing to read my column. Before I proceed, I just want to take my hat off to the Young Timer’s Old School Cabaret. It was one of the best events that I have attended in a very long time. Shorty and I so enjoyed seeing and catching up with some of the guys (women and men) from the old days, and from Pennsylvania Avenue, when it was still jumping up and down doing the James Brown. Every table of almost 200 guests was packed with food and booze. Anyone who stopped by your table was welcome. The music from the DJ was perfect for us old folks. The live entertainment which included gospel and R&B was awesome. I have never seen so many hands shaking and hugs being shared at an event since the old days. Thank you, Bill Nolan, Joyce, and Herman for the invitation. You must do it again next year.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

Christmas Village in Baltimore at West Shore Park: November 19th – December 24th. Miracle at Power Plant Live!: November 30th – December 30th. All Aboard! Poinsettia Show and Sale and Train Garden! at Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens: December 3rd – January 1st. Family Holiday Extravaganza and...
BALTIMORE, MD
FodorsTravel

6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences

Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!

"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
talbotspy.org

Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service

Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten

The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD

The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy