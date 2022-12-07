Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season
BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
Baltimore Times
GIVING TO THE LESS FORTUNATE IS A BLESSING TO OTHERS
The end of the year is already here. Some of us did make it while others didn’t. I send prayers out to the families who lost a loved one this year. This month has a lot to offer as you will see while continuing to read my column. Before I proceed, I just want to take my hat off to the Young Timer’s Old School Cabaret. It was one of the best events that I have attended in a very long time. Shorty and I so enjoyed seeing and catching up with some of the guys (women and men) from the old days, and from Pennsylvania Avenue, when it was still jumping up and down doing the James Brown. Every table of almost 200 guests was packed with food and booze. Anyone who stopped by your table was welcome. The music from the DJ was perfect for us old folks. The live entertainment which included gospel and R&B was awesome. I have never seen so many hands shaking and hugs being shared at an event since the old days. Thank you, Bill Nolan, Joyce, and Herman for the invitation. You must do it again next year.
southbmore.com
Weekend Events Around Baltimore
Christmas Village in Baltimore at West Shore Park: November 19th – December 24th. Miracle at Power Plant Live!: November 30th – December 30th. All Aboard! Poinsettia Show and Sale and Train Garden! at Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens: December 3rd – January 1st. Family Holiday Extravaganza and...
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
Nottingham MD
BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
macaronikid.com
❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!
"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
baltimorefishbowl.com
In Baltimore, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death still brings gentle weeping
On the day of my wedding at the Loyola College chapel, I signed the guest register “John Lennon,” a bit of fiction that pleased the rock-and-roll make-believe in me. It was Saturday, December 6, 1980. Deborah and I were 22. The reception was at the Polish National Alliance...
foxbaltimore.com
Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten
The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Baltimore County buys Lansdowne-area rec center
Baltimore County is spending $3.17 million to buy a 24,000-square-foot indoor rec facility in the Lansdowne area to use as a public recreation center.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
luxury-houses.net
A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD
The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
Welcome To The Neighborhood: Aldi Opens Fourth Location In Harford County
After a lengthy wait, Aldi has officially opened its fourth location in Harford County as the retail giant continues to expand its offerings in the region. The Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon welcomed the supermarket to the neighborhood with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Emmorton Road near Route 24 on Thursday, Dec. 8.
