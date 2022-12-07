Read full article on original website
Nick Carter Has a Wife and 3 Kids: Meet the Backstreet Boys Singer’s Family, See Photos
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been married to wife Lauren Carter (née Kitt) since April 2014, and the couple share three kids together, son Odin and daughters Saoirse and Pearl. Nick shares moments with his family via social media from time to time. From holidays to birthdays, the...
iheart.com
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Who Is Nick Carter's Wife? All About Lauren Kitt Carter
Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter were introduced by his siblings in 2009 Nick Carter has his brother and sister to thank for introducing him to his future wife, Lauren Kitt Carter. After Nick's sister Angel Carter and late brother Aaron Carter nearly demanded he meet their friend Lauren, sparks immediately flew between the pair. Five years after their first meeting, Nick and Lauren tied the knot and soon began a family of their own. "It's funny, I have two families," Nick told PEOPLE in 2018. "I have one...
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Nick Carter Denies Raping 17-Year-Old Fan As ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special
A woman alleges that the incident occurred on a tour bus in 2001.
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again! On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" I’m so...
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'
Making amends?Britney Spears praised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Friday, December 2 — the same day the pop star turned 41. "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn, 31, playing a guitar and sitting down near a counter top via Instagram. Of course, fans were confused...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Complex
Tina Turner Mourns Death of Son Ronnie
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner has passed away at the age of 62. According to TMZ, police received a call Thursday morning from someone who said Ronnie was having trouble breathing. While Bystanders attempted CPR, paramedics arrived at the scene to find Turner dead. Turner’s cause of death is...
'The Voice' Top 10 Results: 'Superstar' Sent Home in Shock Elimination
The top thirteen on "The Voice" have been cut down to just 10—and this time the coaches had no power to save any of their acts from elimination.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment
The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a quick update in an Instagram story on Thursday Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her IVF journey. The reality TV star – who shared her attempts to address her fertility issues on The Kardashians — revealed how she's feeling in an Instagram story on Thursday. "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," the 43-year-old wrote on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kardashian and husband Travis Barker...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
Drew Barrymore explains the reason why she goes with an untraditional approach to gifting for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. "I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think...
Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)
It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the GMA3 scandal during an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance. During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3. "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have...
